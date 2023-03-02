Texas Ranger Division celebrated on 200th anniversary

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — The Texas Rangers began protective the Lone Star State even ahead of Texas joined the union.

“They captured bandits and burglars solve some of the most complicated criminal cases to ever exist,” Texas Republican Congressman Brian Babin mentioned.





Babin joined his colleagues on the stairs of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to rejoice the state’s oldest regulation enforcement company’s 200th anniversary.

Congressman Michael Burgess mentioned for the reason that Rangers have been created in 1823, they’ve captured outlaws and stopped an assassination strive in opposition to President William Howard Taft. Now, as individuals of the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Rangers proceed to battle crime and corruption of their iconic cowboy hats.

“When the Texas Rangers came on the case, those of us who were just regular citizens felt like the situation was under control,” Burgess mentioned.

On Wednesday, Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz venerated the Rangers on the senate ground by means of introducing a solution to pay tribute to their two centuries of provider.

“The Rangers are always ready to step in and serve,” Cruz mentioned.

Texas Ranger Captain James Thomas joined lawmakers pronouncing the Rangers have been nonetheless the frontline of the Texas frontier, main the state’s border safety program and offering direct toughen to us border patrol.

“We have 1,254 miles of border,” Thomas mentioned. “The Texas Rangers have with Mexico that we’ve had an opportunity to serve and protect that border that we still do today.”

The Texas State Historical Association paperwork that during 1823 Stephen F. Austin employed ten frontiersmen as “Rangers” for main an expedition in opposition to a band of Indigenous folks. Then, in 1835 the Texas Rangers have been created as an enduring pressure of 3 divisions totaling 56 males.