Texas

Texas Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Joe Barlow

October 15, 2022
Chronicle Reporter


InsidetheRangers.com will assessment every of the gamers on the Texas Rangers’ 40-man roster on the conclusion of the 2022 season.

P Joe Barlow

Statistics for 2022: Barlow went 3-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 13 saves in 35 video games. He threw 35 innings, gave up 27 hits and 18 runs (15 earned) and 5 dwelling runs. He walked 13 and struck out 28. He allowed opponents to hit .213 and had a 1.14 WHIP.

Season Transactions: Barlow started the season on the Rangers Opening Day roster. He went on the injured checklist on July 13 with a blister on his proper index finger. He went to Triple-A Round Rock on July 31 on a rehab project. His rehab project moved to Double-A Frisco on Aug. 3 and he ultimately returned to the Rangers on Aug. 17. On Aug. 19, he returned to the injured checklist with the identical damage. He went again to the minors on a rehab project on Sept. 17 and rejoined the Rangers on Sept 23.

