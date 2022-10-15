Texas Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Joe Barlow

InsidetheRangers.com will assessment every of the gamers on the Texas Rangers’ 40-man roster on the conclusion of the 2022 season.

P Joe Barlow

Statistics for 2022: Barlow went 3-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 13 saves in 35 video games. He threw 35 innings, gave up 27 hits and 18 runs (15 earned) and 5 dwelling runs. He walked 13 and struck out 28. He allowed opponents to hit .213 and had a 1.14 WHIP.

Season Transactions: Barlow started the season on the Rangers Opening Day roster. He went on the injured checklist on July 13 with a blister on his proper index finger. He went to Triple-A Round Rock on July 31 on a rehab project. His rehab project moved to Double-A Frisco on Aug. 3 and he ultimately returned to the Rangers on Aug. 17. On Aug. 19, he returned to the injured checklist with the identical damage. He went again to the minors on a rehab project on Sept. 17 and rejoined the Rangers on Sept 23.

Season Summary: Barlow began the season because the Rangers nearer, constructing on the function he carved out towards the top of the 2021 season, throughout which he had 11 saves in 12 modifications. Barlow was almost as environment friendly, claiming 13 saves in 17 modifications. But the precise index finger blister mainly derailed his season. He spent the second half of the marketing campaign attempting to get wholesome however couldn’t constantly stay within the Majors. Meanwhile, different gamers took their flip in his function.

Contract Status: Barlow stays below crew management in 2023. He can’t be a free agent till after the 2028 season.

What’s subsequent: Barlow will probably be in competitors for the nearer’s function in spring coaching, with the competitors together with two pitchers that began 2022 on the injured checklist however returned to file saves — Jonathan Hernández and José Leclerc. For Barlow to retain the job, he’ll have to beat these two gamers and resolves his blister points.

