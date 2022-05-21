Front Page

Texas Rangers’ Martín Pérez Gives ‘Special’ Gift To Tony Beasley

May 21, 2022
Martín Pérez said he knew something was coming a couple of days ago when he was talking to Texas Rangers’ third-base coach Tony Beasley.

Pérez told Apple TV’s Heidi Watney after Friday’s complete-game victory that he told Beasley that something “special” was coming and that he would give Beasley the game ball if it happened.

Well, on Friday, it happened and Pérez gladly forked over the game ball to Beasley, in spite of the fact that Pérez had just thrown the fifth complete game in the Majors in 2022.



