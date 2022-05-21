Front Page

Texas Rangers’ Martín Pérez Throws Complete Game Shutout in Win vs. Astros

May 20, 2022
There’s something about Martín Pérez when it comes to pitching against the Houston Astros this season.

Pérez carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning on Friday at Minute Maid Park, less than a month after taking a perfect game into the seventh inning against the Astros at Globe Life Field.

By game’s end Pérez had his third win of the season, as the Rangers defeated the Houston Astros, 3-0. He also had the Rangers’ first complete game of 2022 and a shut out to boot. 

Pérez’s efficiency allowed him to go the distance. He gave up seven hits, no runs and a walk while striking out five. He threw 108 pitches, 73 of which were strikes.



