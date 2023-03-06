Texas Rangers News and Links – March 06

Photo via Adam Glanzman/MLB Photos by means of Getty Images

After any other excellent day out the previous day, Kennedi Landry writes about Cole Ragans turning heads for the Texas Rangers this spring.







Evan Grant notes that Ragans’ eye-opening spring has incorporated a stunning uptick in pitch speed.

The Levi Weaver Weaver Wire broaches the wanted Evan Carter and Bubba Thompson conversations.

Still a few of the giant leaguers at Surprise, Carter is Landry’s pick for standout prospect at Rangers camp to this point.

Jeff Wilson updates his projected Rangers Opening Day roster after the additions of Will Smith and Robbie Grossman.

Jared Sandler held a Q&A to talk about expectancies for the Rangers heading into the 2023 season.

Grant notes that Leody Taveras was once the most recent to be scratched with the feared early spring aches.

And, pitching prospect Marc Church joined the Rangers Today Baseball podcast after as soon as once more producing buzz in Surprise.

