Texas Rangers Pitcher Jon Gray Makes Longest Start of Season

May 21, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
Jon Gray made his longest start of the 2022 season, going six innings as he and the Texas Rangers faced the Houston Astros on Saturday night in Houston.

Gray, in his second start since coming off the injured list, gave up six hits, two runs, both earned, and two walks while striking out four. He didn’t strike out as many hitters as he did against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday — he fanned eight — but his pitches looked sharper.

May 9, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray delivers against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium.

Gray continued a couple of trends for the Rangers on Saturday — quality pitching and giving up first-inning runs.



