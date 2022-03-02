Texas Rangers refunding ticket sales following cancellation of season-opening series vs. Yankees

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred on Tuesday said that the first two series of the season would be canceled due to the ongoing lockout. The Rangers will lose what had been their season-opening series March 31-April 3 against the New York Yankees. The club released the following information regarding refunds:

If you purchased individual tickets to a canceled 2022 Texas Rangers game at Globe Life Field through texasrangers.com, a full refund will be automatically processed to the method of payment used at time of purchase, including service fees (if applicable). No action is needed to start the refund process.

If you purchased individual tickets for the originally scheduled 2022 regular season opener on Thursday, March 31 against the New York Yankees, those tickets will be valid for the Rangers’ 2022 home opener, when that date has been determined. Fans holding tickets for March 31 may also exchange those tickets for another 2022 game or receive a full refund.

2022 season ticket holders with full, half, or 20-game plans will be contacted by their individual ticket sales representatives to discuss their options, which include receiving a credit for cancelled games, which can be used for future 2022 game purchases including individual, group, and nightly suite rental tickets or 2023 season ticket renewals or receiving a refund for cancelled games.

For more information, please go to texasrangers.com/tickets or call 972RANGERS.

