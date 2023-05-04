Texas Rangers Rookie of the Month Josh Jung





Texas Rangers 3rd baseman Josh Jung had a rocky adventure thru the minor leagues as accidents threatened to derail his promising profession. However, he continued and now unearths himself in the giant leagues, the place he has made a reputation for himself as one of the league’s most sensible learners. The Rangers are off to a robust get started this season, sitting in first position at 18-12 as they head out on their first street commute to tackle their department competitors on the west coast.

Jung’s tale started at Texas Tech, the place he used to be one of the perfect faculty hitters in the country. Despite doubts about his energy, the Rangers decided on him with the No. 8 total pick out in the 2019 draft. Jung hit for a forged line in the minor leagues, however accidents restricted his taking part in time. He neglected the 2020 season because of the pandemic and used to be pressured to sit down out the first 4 months of the 2022 season with a shoulder harm.

Once Jung returned to the box, he briefly proved that he belonged in the giant leagues. He homered in his first at-bat and completed the season with a .204/.235/.418 line in 26 video games. Despite suffering, Jung confirmed promise and used to be named a Rookie of the Year candidate heading into the 2023 season.

Jung has delivered on that promise thus far in 2023, hitting for moderate and gear for the Rangers. He used to be named the American League Rookie of the Month for April, thank you partially to his six house runs and 21 RBIs. He leads all certified AL rookie hitters in runs, RBIs, slugging, and tied for first in hits, doubles, and residential runs.

Jung’s good fortune is a welcome signal for the Rangers, who’ve had blended effects with potentialities in recent times. Mazara, Guzman, and Odor in the long run flamed out, whilst Profar and Gallo had some good fortune however struggled to stick constant. Jung has proven that he could be a common giant leaguer, which is strictly what the Rangers want from their subsequent wave of ability.

As a rookie, Jung will face some bumps in the street as the league adjusts to him, however he has already confirmed that he has what it takes to prevail. The Rangers are reckoning on him to be a gradual presence each in the box and at the plate, and he has but to disappoint. Do you assume Jung will earn the AL Rookie of the Year award? Let us know your predictions on Twitter @FisherWritesMLB.