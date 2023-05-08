Texas Rangers seek to continue winning ways at Seattle Mariners





The Texas Rangers are heading north to Seattle to face off in opposition to the divisional rival Mariners in a a very powerful AL West tilt. After securing a sequence win in Los Angeles, the Rangers are recently 3.5 video games forward of the Mariners, who in finding themselves tied with the Astros for 3rd position within the AL West. However, Seattle has been a hard position for the Rangers to play lately, as they’ve long past 4-22 via Puget Sound because the get started of the 2020 season.

Despite their struggles, the Mariners have controlled to climb again to .500 with a document of 17-17 after starting the season at 11-16. Their offense has been sputtering with most effective Jarred Kelenic hitting shut to the .300 mark, and their superstar-in-the-making, Julio Rodriguez, has been gradual out of the gate. However, Seattle controlled to take two of 3 from the reigning champion Houston Astros of their fresh homestand, with all 3 video games being determined via two runs.

The Mariners rotation was once dealt a blow when ace Robbie Ray suffered a forearm pressure in his first get started of the season and due to this fact wanted Tommy John surgical operation. Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, and Luis Castillo are anticipated to step up in his absence. The Mariners have additionally had to maintain the lack of high-leverage relievers Andres Muñoz and Penn Murfee due to damage.

In the primary sport of the collection, Texas will ship Jon Gray to the mound to oppose Logan Gilbert. Gray has been holding the workforce within the sport however is but to take regulate of a get started this season. Andrew Heaney will pass up in opposition to George Kirby on Tuesday, whilst Luis Castillo will throw for Seattle within the finale, with the Rangers nonetheless to finalize their pitcher.

