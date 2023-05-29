Texas Rangers show proof of concept with series win in Baltimore





The Texas Rangers proved their mettle towards one of the league’s perfect once they secured a series win over the Baltimore Orioles. Despite no longer profitable all 3 video games, the Rangers demonstrated that they’re a drive to be reckoned with in the league.

In the primary recreation of the series, the Rangers’ lineup, which began the season because the league’s maximum prolific offense, publish an eight-run inning towards the Orioles. Corey Seager hit a grand slam all over the onslaught, serving to Texas pad its lead at scoring spherical numbers. The Rangers now lead the league in a number of classes, together with double-digit runs in a recreation, 4-run innings, and 5-run or extra innings. With a +123 run differential and a 33-19 report, the Rangers are taking part in their perfect get started throughout the first 3rd of a season in franchise historical past.

Ezequiel Duran was once positioned at the 10-day injured checklist with indirect tightness, developing an area for Travis Jankowski to go back to the lineup. Cody Bradford, who had a coarse debut, rebounded in his 2d get started. Although the bullpen gave up runs in each and every look all over the series, it did not enjoy any meltdowns, which is a slight development. For the season, the Rangers’ bullpen has allowed 35% of inherited runners to attain, which is on par with the league moderate.

Overall, the Rangers held their very own towards the Baltimore Orioles and demonstrated that they belong a few of the league's perfect.