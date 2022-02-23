Texas Rangers top prospect Josh Jung to miss six months after undergoing shoulder surgery

Rangers minor-league third baseman Josh Jung underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder on Wednesday, the team announced. Jung is expected to be out for six months, which will wipe out most of (if not all) of is 2022 season.

Jung, 24, was taken with the eighth overall pick in the 2019 draft by the Rangers out of Texas Tech, where he was a superstar. He’s progressed nicely in the years since, especially with no minor-league season in 2020, as he played in 43 games for Double-A Frisco and 35 for Triple-A Round Rock last season. In his 78 games between those two stops, he hit .326/.398/.592 with 22 doubles, 19 homers, 61 RBI and 54 runs.

CBS Sports’ R.J. Anderson ranks Jung as the second-best prospect in the Rangers’ system after 2021 second overall pick Jack Leiter. Here’s what Anderson had to say about Jung back in December:

Jung has long elicited comparisons to former Padres third baseman Chase Headley because of his hit-over-power profile. He challenged that perception last season, lifting the ball more frequently en route to 19 home runs (and a .326/.398/.592 slash line) in 78 games across the upper-minors. For reference, he’d previously homered twice in his first 44 professional games. Jung is considered to be an average defender at the hot corner, and he’s not going to contribute much on the basepaths. The totality and complexion of his offensive output, then, will go a long way in determining if he becomes a first- or a second-division starter. Jung should begin to answer that question at the big-league level early this spring.

Unfortunately, the questions will now linger into next spring. On the bright side, it looks like Jung has a shot to team up with newly signed All-Stars Corey Seager and Marcus Semien for a stellar Rangers infield. Those plans will be put on hold for the time being with this injury.