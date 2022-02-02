Texas reacts to winter storm on TikTok and Twitter

Montinique Monroe/Getty Images

Whether its Texans that are skeptical of our power grid’s reliability, winter storm preppers or people who just hate the cold, they’re the ones trending on social media as an arctic air mass makes its way into South Central Texas tonight. But can you really blame folks?

Last year’s winter storm had thousands of Texans without power or water, some for days, leading to a death toll over 240 people. Since then, its been promises of infrastructure improvements and power grid reliability from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.