Texas rent relief: How to get funds from the state | Texas news

HOUSTON — Need assist with rent? The state is opening again up its on-line Texas Rent Relief portal later this month.

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs has $96 million in reduction funds and can get started accepting new programs on-line once more on March 14. It’ll stay open via March 28.

According to the state, first-time candidates might be eligible for up to 18 months of assist with rent and software expenses. That would come with both past-due bills or a mix of past-due bills and up to 3 months of present or long run bills.

Those who have got assist from the program earlier than, however have not used their complete 18 months, can post a request via their on-line consumer account.

It’s first come, first served, regardless that the ones dealing with evictions will likely be given precedence.

And in case you are dealing with eviction, be sure to’ve were given prison assist and cross to your eviction listening to. If you’re now not certain the place to get started, name, TexasLawHelp.org or name 855-270-7655 to to find out your choices.

Once you’ve implemented, stay up for any responses from Texas Rent Relief to see if they want to any extent further information. If they achieve out and don’t get a reaction, it would lengthen assist.

