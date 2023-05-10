Texas Republican lawmaker says time to consider gun law change

“I’m a Republican through and true, but this needs to be where we come together and figure out how to fix this,” state Rep. Frederick Frazier of McKinney mentioned.

AUSTIN, Texas — Frederick Frazier, a Republican state consultant from McKinney, believes that it’s time to get started speaking about tightening gun rules in Texas, particularly taking into consideration the horror of the hot mass shootings. Frazier admitted that he used to be towards gun rules, however the expanding shootings in Texas have modified his opinion at the subject.

Frazier recounted that his spouse and two kids have been buying groceries at Allen Premium Outlets slightly an hour earlier than 8 other folks have been murdered there. He mentioned, “What are we doing about it? That’s the big question I ask myself every single day. And I’ve got to figure this out, because I have a feeling that a lot of folks just say, this is just part of life,” Frazier persevered. “It shouldn’t be.”

Frazier’s state space district borders Allen, which makes him really feel extra forced to take the important movements and deal with the problem of gun regulate. When requested if he was once prepared to consider adjustments, in particular in rules surrounding AR-15 taste guns, Frazier spoke back with a powerful “Absolutely.”

“Are we making it too easy for them to get these weapons? Why is that particular weapon the weapon of choice every time?” he requested, earlier than including, “And that’s something we have to take a hard look at, and that hard look needs to come from the 2A grassroots. It has to come from the NRA. That sit down has to happen.”

Despite being a pro-guns Republican, Frazier defended two of his colleagues, state Rep. Justin Holland of Rockwall and state Rep. Sam Harless of Spring, who voted sure on Monday to advance out of a make a choice committee a invoice elevating the age to acquire sure semi-automatic guns like AR-15s. Many attacked them on social media for his or her improve of the invoice, however Frazier mentioned, “They’re doing it from their heart. They’re not doing it because they hate guns.”

Roxanne Frietze, a resident in Frazier’s district, was once stunned to listen of Frazier’s change of middle. “Wow, that gives me hope,” she mentioned. “I did not vote for him, but if he can do something as little as this, I can stand behind him.”