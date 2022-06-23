Texas Republicans balk at red flag law provision of bipartisan gun bill

Sign up for The Brief, our day by day publication that retains readers in control on essentially the most important Texas news.
The bipartisan gun bill that’s on a fast track by way of Congress and backed by U.S. Sen. John Cornyn contains new state grants to incentivize red flag legal guidelines, which permit judges to quickly seize firearms from people who find themselves deemed harmful.
That means it’ll be as much as states as to whether or not they need to take benefit of one of the important thing provisions of the landmark gun laws. But regardless of final month’s Uvalde college taking pictures being the inspiration for the bill, Texas is unlikely to get on board.
Red flag legal guidelines doubtless stay a nonstarter amongst Republican leaders in Texas, the place Gov. Greg Abbott already confronted a conservative backlash after he requested the Legislature to think about them 4 years in the past.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who oversees the Senate and wields great sway over what laws is taken into account, indicated Wednesday he nonetheless opposes such an effort.
“After the Santa Fe shooting, we had the same move to do this and we did not support it,” he mentioned in a radio interview. “I did not support [that], the Senate did not support that.”
Patrick mentioned that if he had been within the U.S. Senate, he would have been among the many 36 Republicans — together with Texas’ junior senator Ted Cruz — who sided in opposition to the bipartisan gun bill in an preliminary vote Tuesday. Patrick added that he was “very, very concerned about that and where that goes.”
Abbott didn’t reply to a request for touch upon the potential for red flag legal guidelines in Texas beneath the federal proposal. State House Speaker Dade Phelan declined to remark. Neither has publicly advised red flag legal guidelines as a legislative answer within the wake of the Uvalde taking pictures, and the opposition of the Patrick-led Senate all however dooms the prospect.
Cornyn, the lead Republican negotiator on the laws, has needed to stroll a political tightrope. He was loudly booed last week whereas addressing the Texas GOP conference, the place delegates authorized a decision rebuking him over the bipartisan gun talks, citing the get together’s opposition to red flag legal guidelines.
Cornyn beforehand instructed The Texas Tribune that the gunmen in Uvalde and at the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School taking pictures in Connecticut each “have a pretty recognizable profile” and shouldn’t have had entry to firearms.
The laws, titled the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, is essentially the most important congressional motion taken on gun management in many years. It contains $750 million that states can use to implement and keep red flag applications. Generally, red flag legal guidelines enable the authorities to ask a court docket to take weapons away from somebody they consider is an imminent hazard. In some instances, folks beside the police — relations, for instance, can petition a court docket.
But the funding may be used for different crisis-intervention applications in states that don’t at present have red flag legal guidelines or are unlikely to enact them anytime quickly — like Texas.
Cornyn has emphasised that distinction whereas shepherding the bill.
“Some of our colleagues wanted to focus this money solely on the 19 states that passed some form of red flag law, and frankly, that’s the choice that’s up to the state,” Cornyn mentioned Tuesday on the Senate flooring. “But we are not introducing a national red flag law, but we are providing the availability of law enforcement-related grants to crisis intervention programs, whether you adopted a red flag program or not.”
Besides red flag legal guidelines, the funding can go towards psychological well being courts, drug courts, veterans courts and assisted outpatient remedy courts. Assisted outpatient remedy is community-based psychological well being remedy ordered by a court docket. Cornyn mentioned on the Senate flooring final week that assisted outpatient remedy is “one great example” of how states may use the funding somewhat than for red flag legal guidelines.
In addition to incentivizing red flag legal guidelines, the laws additionally would do issues like beef up background checks for folks youthful than 21 and make clear who must register as a federal firearms supplier. It additionally closes the “boyfriend loophole,” which refers to the truth that federal law bars firearm purchases for these convicted of home violence in opposition to somebody they’re married to, however unnoticed courting companions.
The National Rifle Association got here out in opposition to the bill Tuesday, saying partly that it will “use federal dollars to fund gun control measures being adopted by state and local politicians.” At the state stage, gun rights advocates stay on excessive alert about any red flag proposal.
“Anything that eliminates due process we will be fighting tooth and nail against,” mentioned Andi Turner, legislative director of the Texas State Rifle Association.
The anti-Cornyn decision that Texas GOP conference delegates handed was unequivocal about red flag legal guidelines. It mentioned they “violate one’s right to due process and are a pre-crime punishment of people not adjudicated guilty.”
Far-right state Rep. Bryan Slaton was essentially the most specific in a press release Wednesday that accused Cornyn of being a Republican traitor. The Royse City legislator vowed to “ensure Texas never even considers taking [Cornyn’s] bribe to pass red flag laws or any other gun control policies.”
Abbott already obtained a style of the delicate politics round red flag legal guidelines following the 2018 Santa Fe college taking pictures, the place 10 folks had been killed 13 others wounded. The governor then launched a school safety plan that included a name for the Legislature to “consider the merits of adopting a red flag law.” But earlier than lengthy, the concept bumped into stiff intraparty opposition and Abbott discovered himself on the defensive, arguing that he had not personally endorsed red flag legal guidelines by requesting that lawmakers discover them.
Patrick finally helped put the nail within the coffin, releasing a press release at the time wherein he mentioned he has “never supported these policies, nor has the majority of the Texas Senate.” A number of days later, Abbott acknowledged there had been a “coalescence” in opposition to red flag legal guidelines and has since steered clear of them.
Red flag legal guidelines are nonetheless in style with Texas voters. A ballot released Tuesday discovered that 75% of the state’s voters assist legal guidelines that “give family members or law enforcement a way to ask a judge to issue an order temporarily removing guns from someone who poses a violent threat to themselves or others.” The survey was carried out by Third Way, a centrist assume tank, and GS Strategy Group, a GOP polling agency.
“I think it would be, first of all, difficult for the state to not take advantage if this gun safety bill actually passes, and it looks like it’s going to, based on everything I’m seeing,” mentioned state Rep. Lina Ortega, D-El Paso. “How can Texas refuse to actually take some of that money and use it, especially with all the gun violence that has taken place in our state?”
Ortega was among the many El Paso lawmakers who had hoped the state would do extra to fight gun violence after the 2019 bloodbath at a Walmart within the metropolis. But they had been tremendously dissatisfied because the Legislature went within the opposition route final yr, passing legal guidelines that expanded gun rights like permitless carry of handguns.
“Now we’re talking about 19 innocent children that were massacred and two teachers,” Ortega mentioned. “Maybe seeing what’s occurring on the federal level, there’s gonna be reconsideration on the state side as to the approach they need to take.”
