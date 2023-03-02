Texas School Resource Officer Assaulted While Breaking Up High School Fight – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

The Anna ISD says that scholars might be got rid of from campus and can face self-discipline after a college useful resource officer was once assaulted Tuesday whilst looking to get a divorce a battle between two highschool scholars.

The district shared a message despatched to oldsters on Wednesday acknowledging the battle at Anna High School and the attack at the officer.

In their message, the district stated that as the varsity useful resource officer attempted to interfere and forestall a battle between two scholars he was once assaulted via a number of different scholars.

Several movies had been shared with NBC 5 via Anna High School folks that seemed to display the officer looking to detain an unknown feminine whilst surrounded via dozens of scholars. In one video, a woman can also be observed hitting the officer a number of occasions as he gave the look to be looking to restrain her. At the similar time, an individual in a blue hoodie grabbed the officer from at the back of they usually each fell to the bottom as the feminine slipped away.

After the officer will get up, he adopted the feminine down a sidewalk the place he attempted to forestall a battle whilst conserving any individual at the floor.

While at the floor, the officer was once hit via a unique feminine and once more grabbed via the scholar within the blue hoodie.

It’s no longer transparent within the video who the officer was once conserving at the floor and it is usually no longer transparent what happened within the moments ahead of and after the video was once recorded.

The district stated that scholars concerned within the incident are being got rid of from campus pending disciplinary motion. The Anna ISD didn’t say if someone was once injured within the incident.

Investigations via the Anna ISD and Anna Police are ongoing.