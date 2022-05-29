Front Page

Texas school shooting: Grief, vigils and outrage

May 29, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

Texas school shooting: Grief, vigils and outrage – CBS News

Watch CBS News


As the city of Uvalde, Texas mourns the 19 children and two teachers who were murdered last Tuesday, days of false and conflicting statements by authorities finally gave way to an admission that law enforcement failed to respond rapidly to the shooter. In Houston, some politicians backed out of the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting, as protesters chanted outside. Correspondent Omar Villafranca reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.




Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram