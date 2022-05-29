Texas school shooting: Grief, vigils and outrage

As the city of Uvalde, Texas mourns the 19 children and two teachers who were murdered last Tuesday, days of false and conflicting statements by authorities finally gave way to an admission that law enforcement failed to respond rapidly to the shooter. In Houston, some politicians backed out of the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting, as protesters chanted outside. Correspondent Omar Villafranca reports.
