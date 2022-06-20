Texas Senate Democrats call again for a special session on gun safety

Sign up for The Brief, our day by day e-newsletter that retains readers on top of things on essentially the most important Texas news.
With Texas colleges restarting lessons in lower than two months, Texas Senate Democrats renewed calls Monday for Gov. Greg Abbott to convey lawmakers again to Austin this summer season to enact laws that may stop one other mass taking pictures just like the one at a Uvalde elementary college that killed 19 college students and two academics final month.
The senators mentioned if lawmakers reconvene for a special session, they’d help proposals like elevating the age to legally personal an assault weapon from 18 to 21, creating crimson flag legal guidelines for gun purchases, instituting a 72-hour “cooling off” interval and regulating the non-public sale of firearms.
But first there must be a debate, and a vote, to let Texans know the place their elected officers stand on how to reply to the Uvalde taking pictures, mentioned state Sen. John Whitmire, a Houston Democrat who chairs the Senate Criminal Justice Committee and was unsuccessful in passing his crimson flag laws final session.
“The people are urging us to take action, but first we have to let them know we’re listening to them,” he mentioned. “We’ve heard the public, we want to represent them, but we have to have a session to do that.”
The Texas Legislature is ready to reconvene in Austin in January. Democratic lawmakers first requested in May, 4 days after the Uvalde bloodbath, for Abbott to call for a special session, saying there may be a crucial want for new legal guidelines to stop extra mass shootings.
On Monday, they laid extra stress on Abbott to convey lawmakers again to Austin earlier than college begins in August.
“The circumstances that brought us here are devastating,” mentioned state Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston. “We are 56 days away from the school year starting. We must take action to ensure that another group of parents are not planning funerals instead of planning summer vacations or summer camp.”
The governor’s workplace, a number of different statewide workplaces, half of the state Senate seats and the entire House seats are up for election in November. Abbott’s press workplace didn’t reply instantly to requests for remark Monday. His opponent, Democrat Beto O’Rourke, has repeatedly referred to as on him to order a special session for gun reform.
“Simply doing nothing is about as evil as it comes,” mentioned state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, whose district consists of Uvalde.
The Robb Elementary School taking pictures was the second-deadliest college taking pictures within the historical past of the United States and the deadliest in Texas, which has seen 527 youngsters die from gun murders from 2015-20 — greater than every other state, lawmakers mentioned.
Abbott has batted away arguments that Texas’ lax gun legal guidelines have been at fault when the Uvalde shooter legally bought two assault rifles as quickly as he turned 18.
Instead, Abbott argues that the shortage of psychological well being companies in Uvalde was the issue, though the gunman just isn’t believed to have ever been recognized with a psychological sickness.
The measures proposed by Senate Democrats — who’re within the minority within the Texas Senate — are reasonably controversial. The draft invoice consists of the creation of crimson flag legal guidelines, which may end up in banning individuals deemed by a courtroom to be at “extreme risk” of violence towards themselves and others from buying weapons and confiscating their weapons.
Bills creating these protecting orders have been filed in each chambers final session however died once they didn’t get committee hearings.
Some of essentially the most divisive points within the gun debate, equivalent to a complete ban on assault weapons, bans on high-capacity magazines or common background checks, should not within the Senate Democrats’ proposed laws.
“Nobody here is looking to prevent law-abiding, stable adults from possessing guns,” mentioned state Sen. Sarah Eckhardt, D-Austin. “That is a right, and we stand by it.”
The Texas Republican grassroots demonstrated throughout their state convention final weekend that they haven’t any endurance for gun management, practically booing off the stage Texas GOP U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, the lead Republican negotiator on bipartisan talks for gun reform after the Uvalde taking pictures.
Days earlier than, a group of senators introduced that they’d made progress on a deal, which incorporates requiring psychological well being information in background checks for gun patrons beneath age 21 and the creation of a federal grant program to encourage states to enact crimson flag legal guidelines.
story by The Texas Tribune Source link