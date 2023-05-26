Texas

Texas Senate moves to create new immigration enforcement unit, allow state police to arrest for border crossings | Local News

May 25, 2023
posting



House Bill 7
 would additionally make it a state crime for migrants to input the state anyplace however a port of access, create a compulsory 10-year minimal sentence for human smugglers, and dedicate $100 million for new detention facilities, courts, safety and financial building tasks for border communities.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram