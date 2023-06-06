Texas sheriff files criminal case over DeSantis’ migrant flight

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office in Texas has filed a criminal case with the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office in reference to the transportation of 49 migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard in September 2022 by way of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ management.

That’s in line with Local 10′s San Antonio news spouse KSAT.

“The charge filed is unlawful restraint and several accounts were filed, both misdemeanor and felony. At this time, the case is being reviewed by the DA’s office. Once an update is available, it will be provided to the public,” BCSO mentioned in a remark.

During the early phases of the investigation, Sheriff Javier Salazar qualified that the migrants, who had been most commonly Venezuelans, had been sufferers of a criminal offense.

The migrants mentioned they had been satisfied to board the airplanes to the holiday spot in Massachusetts by way of a girl recognized most effective as “Perla,” who presented them jobs, housing, and training in the event that they went to Massachusetts.

The announcement by way of BCSO comes the similar day as experiences surfaced that several dozen migrants were transported from El Paso to Sacramento, California, for the second one time in 4 days. The California legal professional normal blamed DeSantis for the transports.

DeSantis’ workplace didn’t instantly reply to requests for remark.