Texas shooting latest: Cleveland survivor recounts mass neighbor killing as Abbott walks back ‘immigrants’ line





Five folks, together with an 8-year-old kid, had been killed in a mass shooting in San Jacinto County, Texas. The shooter, Francisco Oropesa, remains to be at huge, greater than 3 days after the assault. Wilson Garcia, who misplaced his spouse and son within the shooting, recounted how his 9-year-old son, Daniel Enrique Laso-Guzman, died whilst making an attempt to offer protection to his mom, Sonia Argentina Guzman. The assault started when the circle of relatives requested their neighbor, Oropesa, to forestall firing his gun as a result of their child was once looking to sleep. Oropesa refused and went directly to shoot the 5 sufferers, who had been recognized as Guzman, Laso-Guzman, Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21, Julisa Molina Rivera, 31, and Josué Jonatán Cáceres, 18. Texas Governor Greg Abbott just lately confronted backlash for calling the sufferers “illegal immigrants,” a remark that was once later retracted by means of his spokesperson. The Honduran Foreign Ministry said that the our bodies in their nationals killed within the mass shooting will likely be repatriated to Honduras.