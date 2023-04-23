Texas smashes three job growth and employment records | Texas

(The Center Square) – Texas has once again made history by breaking three previous job growth and employment records in March.

New jobs data shows Texas again broke all of its previous records for total jobs, total Texans employed, and total Texas labor force, which is the largest in state history.

“The promise of Texas knows no bounds,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “Texas continues to set new records across the board for total jobs, for the number of Texans working, and for the size of our young, skilled, diverse, and growing workforce.

“Texas is also No. 1 in the country again for job growth, growing jobs at a faster rate than the nation as a whole across every major industry and adding more jobs than all other states over the last 12 months. With more Texans working today than ever before, we are building an even greater Texas of tomorrow.”

In March, Texas had the largest civilian labor force and greatest number of people employed in state history, the Texas Workforce Commission reported. The seasonally adjusted civilian labor force increased by 78,800 to reach a series-high of 14,898,100 people employed in Texas, the largest labor force ever reported in state history, the TWC notes.

Texas also reached a new high of employed and self-employed totaling 14,298,256.

In March, Texas also added 28,600 jobs to reach another series-high job count of 13,839,200 total nonfarm jobs, the TWC said.

Over the year, since March 2022, Texas has added 575,100 jobs, leading all U.S. states for jobs added over the past 12 months.

March 2023 numbers also set an 18th consecutive monthly employment record, TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel said.

Texas’ over-the-year employment growth through March 2023 also outpaced the U.S. in all 11 major industries, the TWC noted.

Over the month, Leisure and Hospitality added the most jobs of 7,400, followed by 5,800 new construction jobs and 5,400 new jobs each in the Trade, Transportation and Utilities and Private Education and Health Services industries.

“The state’s private industries are booming, with a 4.6 percent growth rate over-the-year,” TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson noted. “From manufacturing to professional and business services, TWC and our 28 Workforce Solutions partners across the state have tools to help Texas employers, large and small, keep pace with the rapidly growing Texas economy.”

Texas’ unemployment rate not seasonally adjusted was 4.2% in March, above the national rate of 3.6%. The Midland Metropolitan Statistical Area reported the lowest unemployment rate of 2.6% last month, followed by Amarillo’ 3.1% and College Station-Bryan’s 3.2%. McAllen-Edinburgh-Mission has the highest unemployment rate of 6.4%, followed by Beaumont-Port Arthur’s 6.3%, and Brownsville-Harlingen’s 4.9%.