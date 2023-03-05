Texas

Texas State beats Marshall 71-68, gains Sun Belt semifinal

March 5, 2023
posting


By The Associated PressMarch 5, 2023 GMT

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Mason Harrell fed Tyrel Morgan for the go-ahead layup with a minute left and sealed a berth within the Sun Belt Conference semifinals with a jumper within the remaining seconds of Texas State’s 71-68 win over Marshall on Saturday night time.

Harrell scored 17 issues on 7 of 15 taking pictures (2 for 4 from distance) for the Bobcats (13-18). Nighael Ceaser scored 11 issues whilst going 5 of 8 from the sector, and added 10 rebounds. Tyler Morgan went 5 of 9 from the sector to complete with 10 issues.

Andrew Taylor completed with 19 issues for the Thundering Herd (24-7). Taevion Kinsey added 18 issues, 8 rebounds and 6 assists for Marshall. In addition, Obinna Anochili-Killen had 13 issues and two blocks. The Thundering Herd ended a five-game successful streak with the loss.

Ceaser scored 8 issues within the first 1/2 and Texas State went into the wreck trailing 38-37. After trailing by means of 8 issues in the second one 1/2, Texas State went on a 7-0 run to slender the rating to 54-53 with 9:53 left within the 1/2 ahead of completing off the victory. Harrell scored 10 second-half issues.

___

The Associated Press created this tale the use of generation equipped by means of Data Skrive and knowledge from Sportradar.

tale by means of Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave
Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram