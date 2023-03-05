Texas State beats Marshall 71-68, gains Sun Belt semifinal

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Mason Harrell fed Tyrel Morgan for the go-ahead layup with a minute left and sealed a berth within the Sun Belt Conference semifinals with a jumper within the remaining seconds of Texas State’s 71-68 win over Marshall on Saturday night time.

Harrell scored 17 issues on 7 of 15 taking pictures (2 for 4 from distance) for the Bobcats (13-18). Nighael Ceaser scored 11 issues whilst going 5 of 8 from the sector, and added 10 rebounds. Tyler Morgan went 5 of 9 from the sector to complete with 10 issues.

Andrew Taylor completed with 19 issues for the Thundering Herd (24-7). Taevion Kinsey added 18 issues, 8 rebounds and 6 assists for Marshall. In addition, Obinna Anochili-Killen had 13 issues and two blocks. The Thundering Herd ended a five-game successful streak with the loss.

Ceaser scored 8 issues within the first 1/2 and Texas State went into the wreck trailing 38-37. After trailing by means of 8 issues in the second one 1/2, Texas State went on a 7-0 run to slender the rating to 54-53 with 9:53 left within the 1/2 ahead of completing off the victory. Harrell scored 10 second-half issues.

___

The Associated Press created this tale the use of generation equipped by means of Data Skrive and knowledge from Sportradar.