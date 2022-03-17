Texas synagogue standoff prompts review of security measures







The Division of Homeland Safety is reevaluating how america and United Kingdom share intelligence following the hostage standoff in Colleyville, Texas, which was carried out by a British man who flew to the U.S. weeks earlier than the assault. In January, Malik Faisal Akram engaged in an 11-hour standoff with police at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, about 15 miles from downtown Fort Price. He was killed within the incident, however all the hostages survived. “Within the wake of the incident, we’ve got been in lively contact with our U.Okay. companions discussing Akram’s case. Indications have surfaced that Akram had a number of prison and probably terrorist-related interactions with the U.Okay. authorities. Nevertheless, none of those resulted in data that rose to the edge for passing to america,” Stephanie Dobitsch, a senior DHS intelligence official, stated Wednesday throughout a Senate Homeland Safety and Governmental Affairs listening to. DHS is trying to reevaluate the information-sharing agreements below the Visa Waiver Program and “for alternatives to shut any gaps,” she stated on the listening to, which was targeted on inspecting the menace to homes of worship. Akram entered the U.S. on the Visa Waiver Program, which allows residents of taking part international locations to journey to the U.S. for enterprise or tourism for as much as 90 days and not using a visa. Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, rating member on the committee, stated the U.Okay. authorities had data that Akram “was a terrorist.” Portman known as into query why that data did not elevate a crimson flag for the U.S. U.S. “intelligence and counterterrorism efforts failed,” Portman stated of the Colleyville incident. “They did not detect a recognized terrorist.” Pressed by Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire on the method, Dobitsch, who works for the DHS Intelligence and Evaluation division, deferred to Customs and Border Safety and the DHS Workplace of Coverage for extra particulars on how the U.S. plans to higher entry prison report knowledge from the U.Okay. or from different visa-waiver international locations. CNN has reached out to DHS for remark. “(In) the wake of the assault, we actually have reengaged with our companions to grasp what data they’d and to essentially additional discover methods to combine comparable and like data into our analysis of people who’re in search of journey right here to america,” Dobitsch advised Hassan. DHS Deputy Secretary John Tien beforehand stated there was no derogatory data related to Akram previous to his journey or upon his arrival to the U.S., however he famous the investigation was ongoing. “However I can let you know that as we assessment this case, if we determine any gaps or deficiencies in our processes — we’ll work carefully with our companions, so these are the associate international locations, and clearly internally, we’ll do the assessment as effectively — we’ll handle them and we’ll shut these gaps,” he stated at a Middle for a New American Safety occasion in January.





