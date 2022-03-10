Texas’ Tanner Witt, potential top draft pick in 2023, to miss rest of season following Tommy John surgery

Tanner Witt, a right-handed starter for the Texas Longhorns and a well-regarded prospect for the 2023 draft, will bear Tommy John surgical procedure and miss the rest of the season, according to Kendall Rogers of D1 Baseball.

Witt was scratched from his most up-to-date begin due to arm discomfort. He was subsequently examined by the Texas Sports activities Medication employees, who decided that he had suffered an harm to his ulnar collateral ligament. Tommy John surgical procedure tends to require a minimum of a 12 months of rehab and restoration, with some pitchers exercising warning by returning on a extra relaxed timetable. There’s an opportunity, then, that Witt is not going to pitch for Texas once more previous to the 2023 draft.

Witt had began twice for the Longhorns, the No. 1 ranked crew within the nation. In these outings, he had amassed a 1.64 ERA and a 4.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio throughout 11 innings. He had struck out 14 of the 45 batters he had confronted thanks partly to a devastating curveball. Observe the glory:

Witt was considered an intriguing two-way prospect (he was additionally a slugging third baseman) when he was popping out of Episcopal Excessive College in 2020. He selected to attend Texas as an alternative, nevertheless, with a watch on boosting his inventory forward of 2023.

Witt is the son of former big-league first baseman Kevin. Kevin appeared in 146 big-league video games throughout his profession, hitting .233/.267/.376 (70 OPS+) with 15 house runs.