Texas Tech coach suspended for ‘racially insensitive’ comment

PETE THAMEL AND JEFF BORZELLO by means of ESPN
March 5, 2023, 1:09 PM ET
Texas Tech has suspended males’s basketball coach Mark Adams for what the varsity is asking an “inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive comment.”
According to the varsity, Adams was once encouraging a participant to be extra receptive to training and “referenced Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents, and slaves serving their masters.” Adams apologized to the group after he came upon the participant was once disillusioned about the usage of the Bible verse, a supply advised ESPN.
Athletic director Kirby Hocutt was once made conscious about the incident. He issued Adams a written reprimand however then made the verdict to droop the coach to habits a “more thorough inquiry of Adams’ interactions with his players and staff.”
Texas Tech completed its common season with a house loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday, the Red Raiders’ 3rd immediately loss. After a 10-2 begin to the season, Texas Tech went 5-13 in Big 12 play and is 16-15 total. The Red Raiders face West Virginia within the first spherical of the Big 12 event Wednesday.
Adams was once already below drive from influential other people across the program as a result of Texas Tech’s disappointing season, assets advised ESPN. He signed a freelance extension final spring that runs during the 2026-27 season and would pay him $15.5 million over 5 years.
If Adams had been fired with out reason, he can be owed 60% of what’s final on his contract: greater than $7 million.
Adams, 66, graduated from Texas Tech in 1979 and has been a coach with the Red Raiders since 2016, first as an assistant below Chris Beard and the previous two seasons as Beard’s substitute. He additionally spent two seasons as this system’s director of basketball operations below Tubby Smith from 2013 to 2015.
Prior to becoming a member of the Texas Tech body of workers, Adams was once an established school coach in Texas, making stops at 5 faculties over 30 years.
