Texas Tech grad becomes Biden’s chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

In Lubbock, Texas, President Biden is anticipated to announce the appointment of Air Force General Charles Q. Brown Jr. as the subsequent Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in step with the Associated Press. Brown, a graduate of Texas Tech University and a outstanding ROTC graduate in 1984, will substitute Army Gen. Mark Milley. Milley praised Brown and expressed his eagerness for a fast affirmation throughout a Pentagon news convention. If showed, Brown will probably be the first African American to carry the place in the Pentagon’s most sensible two posts, with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin being the most sensible civilian chief. The past due Army Gen. Colin Powell used to be the first African American to carry the place of chairman. Brown is broadly considered as the front-runner for the chairmanship.

The Associated Press contributed to this record.