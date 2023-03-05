Texas Tech suspends Adams over racially insensitive comment

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech suspended trainer Mark Adams on Sunday over “an inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive comment” he made to a participant.
Athletic director Kirby Hocutt stated he used to be made acutely aware of the incident Friday and issued a written reprimand sooner than deciding to droop Adams to analyze additional.
The incident happened in a gathering between Adams and a participant, who wasn’t known, the varsity stated in a news unlock.
“Adams was encouraging the student-athlete to be more receptive to coaching and referenced Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents, and slaves serving their masters,” the remark stated. “Adams immediately addressed this with the team and apologized.”
The college didn’t instantly say who would fill in for Adams as trainer for the Big 12 match. Texas Tech (16-15, 5-13 Big 12) is the 9th seed and performs West Virginia on Wednesday evening in Kansas City, Missouri.
The 66-year-old Adams is in in his 2nd season. He changed Chris Beard, who left to train Texas, his alma mater. But Beard used to be fired this season via the Longhorns after he used to be charged in a legal home violence case; prosecutors later dropped the fee.
The Red Raiders made the Sweet 16 in Adams’ first season however began 0-8 within the Big 12 this season. The crew’s hopes for a 5th consecutive shuttle to the NCAA Tournament are narrow.
Three years in the past, Pat Chambers resigned at Penn State after one in all his former avid gamers published the trainer stated he sought after to “loosen the noose that’s around your neck” when speaking to the participant about serving to him cut back pressure. Chambers used to be employed to train Florida Gulf Coast this season.
During the 2020-21 season, Creighton trainer Greg McDermott apologized for telling his crew after a loss to “stay on the plantation” in an effort to reminding them to stay in combination. The college didn’t disclose any disciplinary motion towards McDermott.
