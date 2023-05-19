Texas Tech’s McCasland, McGuire visit Permian Basin | KLBK | KAMC

Texas Tech Head Football Coach, Joey McGuire and Head Men’s Basketball Coach, Grant McCasland, just lately visited the Permian Basin as a part of the Red Raider Club Wreck ‘Em Tour. The two coaches, along side Athletic Director, Kirby Hocutt, spoke to Texas Tech Athletics donors and fanatics on the tournament.

McCasland used to be additionally making his go back to Midland the place he started his training profession. He expressed his pleasure, announcing, “It was our first head coaching here in the area and all of our kids were born here so really it feels like home.”

McCasland used to be the top trainer at Midland College from 2004-2009 main the Chaparrals to 2 NJCAA National Championship video games, together with one nationwide identify in 2007. He attributes their good fortune to the folk within the space, announcing, “The reason we won it was the people here, genuinely. I love the people here, it’s so fun to be back and I love this area, but it’s the people that make it great.”

McGuire used to be a part of the quest committee for a brand new males’s basketball trainer after Mark Adams resigned, and performed a large function within the collection of McCasland. According to McGuire, McCasland’s monitor file of being a confirmed winner at each and every of his profession stops, together with Midwestern State, Baylor, and North Texas, used to be a significant factor within the decision-making procedure, including, “I love his energy, I love his toughness, I think we’re a lot alike whenever it comes to how our teams are going to play, and so I’m excited to have him be a part of this staff.”

The Wreck ‘Em Tour will proceed its adventure, making stops in Abilene, Fort Worth, Dallas, Austin, San Angelo, and Houston to unfold the joy for Texas Tech.