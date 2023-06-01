Texas teen charged after 4 people found dead inside home

TEXARKANA, Texas – An 18-year-old guy was once arrested after he barricaded himself inside a Northeast Texas home the place 4 people have been found dead.

The Nash Police Department mentioned the invention was once made on May 23 at a home within the 500 block of Lemon Acres, now not a ways from Texarkana.

Police mentioned the suspect, Cesar Olalde, had barricaded himself inside the home and was once believed to be armed.

As police replied to the placement, they (*4*) a news unencumber states.

A negotiator from the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office were given Olalde to give up and he was once taken into custody.

Police then entered the home and found 4 people dead, the discharge states. Their names, ages and reasons of demise weren’t to be had.

He was once charged with capital homicide of more than one individuals and booked on the Bowie County Jail. His bond is about at $10 million, information with the Bowie County Jail display.

Police mentioned the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information concerning the incident is requested to touch Nash police at 903-838-0822.

