Texas teen gets life-saving bone marrow transplant

PLANO, Texas — For 16-year-old Chi Heng Chan, he spent years out and in of the sanatorium.

At 13, he was once recognized with AML leukemia.

Chemotherapy put him in remission, however he relapsed and needed to battle the most cancers once more. The 2nd time will require greater than chemo. Chan would want a bone marrow transplant.

Dr. Victor Aquino, a Children’s Health oncologist and professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center, was once a part of Chan’s care group.

“Unfortunately, when patients, children, relapse, there really is no cure other than allogeneic bone marrow transplant so he would have died from his leukemia without the transplant,” Aquino instructed WFAA.

Dr. Aquino mentioned simplest 2% of folks within the United States are donors, whilst 7,500 persons are looking forward to a fit.

For Chan, it could be tougher to discover a fit as a result of he’s of Asian descent.

“It is more difficult to find a match for people that are of ethnic minorities, such as African Americans and Asians just because there’s fewer people in the registry,” Aquino mentioned.

For Chan’s mother, Corrine Liang, she was once scared for her son. Chan’s sister was once now not a fit. And on the whole, folks are not going to compare. Liang knew her son’s well being depended at the kindness of a stranger. He wanted a bone marrow donor.

Chi Heng Chan discovered a 100% fit. He were given the transplant in August 2020 and it stored his existence.

“Because of the donor, it brings back to life of my son,” Liang mentioned in tears.

Chan is thankful for his donor.

“I am so thankful that you donated to me,” Chi Heng Chan said. “If you didn’t, then I don’t know where I would have been. I hope that I can relay this generosity back.”

Chan turns 17 years outdated this week, nonetheless cancer-free.