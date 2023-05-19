Texas teen indicted in shooting death at Shreveport Mardi Gras parade | News

On Wednesday, a Caddo grand jury indicted seven other people for more than a few crimes, together with a Texas teen accused of manslaughter and the estranged boyfriend of a girl who was once overwhelmed to death. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office introduced the indictments on Friday.

Jace Greenslate, 16, was once in the beginning indicted below seal because of his age, however the district legal professional plans to take a look at him as an grownup. Greenslate is accused of shooting and killing Kip Lewis, 17, whilst they have been with pals staring at the Krewe of Gemini parade on February 18. The shooting passed off after the gang was once reportedly horseplaying, resulting in a gun discharging and putting Lewis in the neck.

Also indicted was once Brandon Wayne Lindsey, 33, who’s charged with second-degree homicide in the death of Heaven Weed, 23. Weed died on March tenth after members of the family discovered her battered and unresponsive in her rental. Lindsey, the estranged boyfriend of Weed, is accused of thrashing her to death.

Four different defendants have been indicted below seal for intercourse crimes, together with Shawn Emeliano Betters, Devin Devanti Akins, Demarcus Antonio June, and Tyniceshia McCullough, all charged with first-degree rape. Damion Lamont Neal was once additionally indicted for indecent habits with juveniles.