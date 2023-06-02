Texas teen meets bone marrow donor who saved his life





During a required philosophy path on the University of California, Berkeley, Sarah Yang discovered about “serving the greater good” and the lesson caught together with her. Years later, when she gained a decision announcing that her easy saliva swab had yielded a possible bone marrow fit, she knew that she may just assist somebody in want. That particular person grew to become out to be Chi Heng Chan, an adolescent in Plano who were identified with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and wanted a bone marrow transplant. None of his members of the family have been a detailed sufficient fit, so that they grew to become to the Be The Match Registry, a countrywide database of prepared donors, and located a 100% fit in Sarah Yang.

Two years after his a hit transplant surgical treatment at Children’s Health in Dallas, Chi Heng is now in remission because of Sarah Yang’s donation. However, they’d by no means met till Sarah walked right into a pre-arranged assembly at Children’s Health in Dallas to after all meet the individual whose life she had helped save. Overwhelmed with emotion, Chi Heng expressed his gratitude to her for donating bone marrow, which he mentioned grew to become out to be much more of a lifesaving process than he first of all learned.

“Certainly donating bone marrow is hard, but going through a bone marrow transplant is harder,” Sarah mentioned when requested about her enjoy as Chi Heng’s donor. “I think that I just have a lot of gratitude to be here right now and to have this experience.”

Their assembly used to be full of a mix of feelings and laughter as they exchanged items and promised to stick in contact. Sarah, who now has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering and works for a most cancers diagnostic corporate in upstate New York, considers herself simply a regular particular person providing to assist somebody else and feels thankful to be a part of Chi Heng’s tale.

If you wish to be informed extra concerning the bone marrow donation procedure, you’ll to find the Be The Match link right here.