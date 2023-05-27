Texas teen shot multiple times in north Wichita, police say







A 16-year-old boy from Texas sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his higher frame on Thursday night time in North Wichita, in keeping with police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo. The youngster was once instantly transported to the medical institution via an EMS workforce with critical however non-life-threatening accidents.

The government spoke back to studies of gunfire in the 2400 block of North Market at roughly 9:30 PM and found out the injured youngster at the scene. Beyond those fundamental main points, Rebolledo didn’t supply additional information in regards to the incident.

Authorities have recommended any individual with information in regards to the capturing to name detectives at 316-268-4407.