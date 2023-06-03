Texas Ten Most Wanted fugitive captured in Central Texas

Kentrell Lamar Fletcher, a 35-year-old affiliated with the Gangster Disciples gang, who was once one in every of Texas’ Ten Most Wanted fugitives, has been arrested in Killeen. The arrest was once performed through the U.S. Marshals’ Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, which integrated DPS Special Agents, Deputy U.S. Marshals, the Killeen Police Department, and the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office.

Fletcher were convicted of housebreaking of a habitation in 2008 and was once sentenced to 3 years of confinement in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice jail. He was once additionally convicted of irritated attack with a dangerous weapon in 2010 and was once sentenced to fifteen years in a TDCJ jail. He was once launched on parole in September 2020. However, since November 2022, Fletcher were sought after after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation which was once associated with irritated attack, the unique offense.

Texas Crime Stoppers supplies money rewards to people who supply information that results in the arrest of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. There were 18 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders arrested up to now in 2023 with rewards price $67,000 paid for pointers that ended in arrests.