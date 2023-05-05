Texas Top 10 sex offender captured in Lubbock, DPS said

The Texas Department of Public Safety introduced the arrest of Stacey Lee Allen, a Top 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender, in Lubbock, Texas. Allen, who have been at the run since August 2022, used to be captured for failing to agree to sex offender registration necessities. The offender used to be convicted of sexual attack of a kid again in 1995 and therefore served 4 years in jail.

All used to be arrested on April twenty sixth through individuals of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force and DPS Special Agents, and he used to be taken into custody with out incident. Allen’s arrest used to be the results of an intensive multi-agency investigation that concerned the participation of more than one legislation enforcement businesses.

Tipsters who supply nameless information is also eligible for money rewards from the Texas Crime Stoppers program, which the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division finances. Information resulting in the seize of essentially the most sought after fugitives and sex offenders can earn tipsters money rewards. In 2023, police officers arrested 15 of Texas’s 10 Most Wanted folks and sex offenders, with $14,000 in rewards being paid to informants.

The Texas DPS works with native legislation enforcement businesses to choose fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted (*10*) and Sex Offenders Lists. These lists, which come with footage and information about the folks sought, can also be discovered at the DPS site. Anyone who spots folks on those lists will have to now not try to apprehend them themselves since they’re thought to be armed and threatening.