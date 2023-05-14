Texas Tornado Leaves at Least One Dead

On Saturday, an unincorporated neighborhood in Texas used to be struck via a twister that ended in at least one individual’s loss of life and just about a dozen hospitalizations. Numerous constructions have been broken and tool strains got here down because of this serious climate match, in line with officers.

Around 4 a.m., a serious thunderstorm ended in the formation of a twister that hit Laguna Heights, close to South Padre Island and neighboring communities like Port Isabel. Police Chief Robert Lopez reported that 10 people have been injured, with two in crucial situation, whilst the others had minor cuts and bruises.

It used to be showed via officers that a number of constructions had “extensive damage”. Crews needed to filter out particles and tool strains, quickly ultimate a freeway within the morning, however the ones highway closures have been lifted later within the afternoon, Chief Lopez mentioned. 35 people applied the refuge that used to be arrange for emergency use.