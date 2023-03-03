Texas Tornado Reports, Damage in Shreveport, La

Hundreds of hundreds are with out energy in Dallas-Fort Worth space.

LSU campus in Shreveport broken by way of twister.

Damage from a imaginable twister is being reported in Pickton, Texas.

Wind tipped a minimum of two semi-trailers in Texas.

Dozens of stories of s​evere climate together with tornadoes, hail and prime winds are coming in from Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

The risk of serious climate continues thru this night, with the easiest danger from northeast Texas into portions of Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas.

Click right here for the overall forecast, and observe beneath for the newest updates because the storms transfer thru.

​(8:46 p.m. ET) Dallas-Fort Worth Power Outages Jump

There at the moment are greater than 348,000 energy outages in Texas, in line with PowerOutage.us. More than part of the ones are in the Dallas-Fort Worth space, the place storms moved thru with winds as much as 80 mph.

(​8:25 p.m. ET) Damage Reported At LSU Campus In Shreveport, Louisiana

H​omes and companies had been damaged by way of a twister previous this night, in line with the Shreveport Times. Impacted spaces come with the Shreveport campus of Louisiana State University, the Twelve Oaks community, a grocery store and a gasoline station.

(​7:38 p.m. ET) 170,000+ Without Electricity In Texas, Louisiana

M​ore than 168,000 energy outages are being reported in Texas, in line with PowerOutage.us. The bulk of the ones are in Tarrant County, which incorporates the citites of Forth Worth and Arlington. About 8,000 are being reported in Louisiana.

A twister is observed close to a highway in Winnsboro, Texas, on Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Brad Arnold/LSM)

(​7:17 p.m. ET) Tornado In Shreveport, Louisiana

T​he National Weather Service shared video of a twister previous this night close to an area in Shreveport, Louisiana.

(7​:12 P.M. ET) Semi Blown Over On Interstate 20

Video confirmed a semi laying on its facet on I-20 close to Weatherford, about 30 miles west of Fort Worth. Gusts as prime as 80 mph were reported from a line of storms shifting in the course of the space.

(​6:56 p.m. ET) Tornado Seen In Drone Video

A​ twister touched down close to Linden, Texas. The scene was once captured in video shot by way of a drone. There had been no rapid reviews on any harm.

(​6:52 p.m. ET) Dozens Of Reports of Severe Weather

T​listed below are already a couple of reviews of serious climate throughout portions of Texas and Oklahoma, together with hail, prime winds and tornadoes.

(​6:20 p.m. ET) Tornado Touches Down In Talco, Texas

Video posted to social media showed the typhoon shifting thru. There isn’t any rapid phrase on any imaginable harm. Talco is in Titus County in northeast Texas.

(​5:55 p.m. ET) Possible Tornado Damage Reported East Of Dallas

Damage from a imaginable twister is being reported in Pickton, about 75 miles east of Dallas in Hopkins County.

(​5:28 p.m. ET) Wind Tips Semi Near Abilene, Texas

A semi-trailer tipped over in prime winds in close to Abilene in Taylor County, in line with storm reports tracked by way of the National Weather Service. It fell onto a pickup truck. There also are reviews of timber and gear traces down within sight.

(​5:18 p.m. ET) Hail Fog Hangs Over Denton County, Texas

Hail is being reported in a number of spots in central and northwest Texas. H​ail fog form in a while after a thunderstorm. It occurs when chilly hail meets heat, wet air close to the bottom. As the hail accumulates, it cools the air simply above it. That effects in fog.

Video from Sanger, Texas, at the north facet of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro, confirmed a thick soup of it early this night.

(5 p.m. ET) S​torms Growing Stronger In Texas

From climate.com virtual meteorologist Jonathan Belles: The serious climate forecast has no longer modified a lot since this morning. Storms will develop more potent in Texas in the course of the afternoon and into the night, generating massive hail, some tornadoes and harmful winds as they develop. By the time storms succeed in east Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana by way of later this night, they will have to be much more likely to supply harmful wind gusts, however a number of tornadoes and a few hail also are imaginable.

These storms will proceed to march eastward in the course of the in a single day hours with the opportunity of serious climate and flooding rains in the Lower Mississippi Valley. Heavy rain would possibly turn out to be imaginable as some distance north as southern Illinois and southern Indiana by way of morning time Friday.

