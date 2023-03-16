Texas Tribune journalist Roxanna Asgarian to discuss her new book

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
Join The Texas Tribune for an April 13 conversation with law and courts reporter Roxanna Asgarian, who will discuss her new book, “We Were Once a Family: A Story of Love, Death and Child Removal in America.” The book is both a deeply reported story of a murder-suicide that claimed the lives of six children and a searing indictment of the American foster care system.
Her reporting uncovers persistent racial biases and corruption as children of color are separated from their birth parents without proper cause. New York Times Magazine/ProPublica writer Pam Colloff will moderate the conversation, which will start at 4 p.m. April 13. The conversation will be livestreamed here and will be available to watch on demand afterward.
