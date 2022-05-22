Texas trucker killed in crash on Interstate 22 in Alabama

A 41-year-old Odessa, Texas, man died Saturday in a crash along Interstate 22 in Marion County, Alabama state troopers report.
Lance R. Detweiler was killed when the 2022 Kenworth tractor-trailer that he was driving left the roadway and struck several trees, according to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The single-vehicle crash happened about 3 p.m. Saturday on I-22 near the 26 mile marker, about four miles north of Winfield, according to the press release.
No other information about the crash was available as troopers continue to investigate.
Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.