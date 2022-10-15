Texas vs. Iowa State live stream, watch online, TV channel, prediction, pick, spread, football game odds

No. 22 Texas performs host to Iowa State on Saturday instantly after some of the emphatic and spectacular victories within the historical past of the Longhorns’ program. Texas crushed Oklahoma 49-0 handy the Sooners their worst defeat within the historical past of the Red River Showdown. UT quarterback Quinn Ewers was sensational in his first game again post-injury, throwing for 289 yards and 4 touchdowns with ease.
While Iowa State sits at 0-3 in convention, the Cyclones are just a few breaks away from being 3-0. After a seven-point loss towards Baylor within the Big 12 opener, the Cyclones misplaced towards ranked Kansas and Kansas State groups by a mixed 4 factors over the previous two weeks. The protection has held opponents to simply 13.7 factors per game.
Iowa State has had Texas’ quantity recently. The Cyclones have received three straight matchups towards the Longhorns, together with a dominant 30-7 victory final November. Iowa State receiver Xavier Hutchinson posted 96 yards and a 49-yard passing landing within the victory. Bijan Robinson had 90 yards dashing for Texas, however the Longhorns averaged simply 3 yards per carry as a group.
How to watch Texas vs. Iowa State live
Date: Saturday, Oct. 15 | Time: 12 p.m. ET
Location: Darrell Okay. Royal Memorial Stadium — Austin, Texas
TV: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV (Try at no cost)
Texas vs. Iowa State: Need to know
Golden little one: Ewers was the highest-touted switch of the offseason, and proved why within the demolition of Oklahoma. In 5 quarters towards Power Five competitors throughout Oklahoma and No. 3 Alabama, Ewers has accomplished 69.7% of passes for 423 yards and 4 touchdowns. If not for a wide-open dropped landing by Xavier Worthy towards the Tide, the numbers could be even higher. Needless to say, Ewers has lived as much as each expectation and has Texas poised to compete for the Big 12.
Suffocating protection: Despite a lackluster report, Iowa State’s protection has been sensational by way of the primary six video games. The Cyclones rank No. 11 in whole protection and No. 8 in scoring protection nationally behind a handful of dynamic returning abilities. Linebacker O’Rien Vance and defensive finish Will McDonald have mixed for 9.5 tackles for loss and 5 sacks. Delaware switch LB Colby Reeder has three tackles for loss, two interceptions and a fumble restoration early.
Wide receiver battle: Two of the most effective huge receivers within the Big 12 face off on Saturday in Austin. After practically reaching 1,000 yards in 2021, Hutchinson leads the nation with 57 catches and ranks prime 10 nationally with 604 yards. On the opposite facet, Xavier Worthy leads a balanced Texas unit with 360 yards receiving and 4 touchdowns. Hutchinson has to place collectively a monster offensive game towards a mean Texas passing protection to maintain the Cyclones in it.
Texas vs. Iowa State prediction, picks
Texas goes to win this game, however that is the hardest protection the Longhorns have confronted all season. The offensive line has performed nicely for stretches however Iowa State has a number of playmakers that may wreak havoc and pressure Ewers out of the pocket. Iowa State’s offense is not nice, however the game will decelerate sufficient to maintain the game inside two touchdowns. Prediction: Iowa State +16.5
