Texas vs. Iowa State odds, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 7 predictions from proven computer model

The No. 22 Texas Longhorns will attempt to construct on their dominant win over Oklahoma once they face the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday afternoon. Texas dealt Oklahoma its worst shutout loss at school historical past final week, choosing up a 49-0 win. Iowa State received its first three video games of the season, however it’s on a three-game shedding streak coming into this recreation.
Kickoff is ready for midday ET. The Longhorns are favored by 16 factors within the newest Texas vs. Iowa State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, whereas the over/underneath is ready at 48.5. Before coming into any Iowa State vs. Texas picks, you may need to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates each FBS college football recreation 10,000 instances. Over the previous six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a shocking revenue of greater than $3,100 for $100 gamers on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has adopted it has seen big returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Texas vs. Iowa State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are a number of college football odds for Iowa State vs. Texas:
- Texas vs. Iowa State unfold: Texas -16
- Texas vs. Iowa State over/underneath: 48.5 factors
- Texas vs. Iowa State picks: See picks here
Featured Game | Texas Longhorns vs. Iowa State Cyclones
Why Texas can cowl
No. 22 Texas has a case as one of the crucial underrated workforce in college football this season. The Longhorns’ two losses have come by a mixed 4 factors to then-No. 1 Alabama and Texas Tech. They have put collectively two unimaginable performances in a row since their loss to the Red Raiders, beating West Virginia by 18 factors two weeks in the past earlier than blanking Oklahoma in a 49-0 closing.
Star freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers returned from an damage final week, throwing for 289 yards and 4 touchdowns on 31 passes. Iowa State has been robust defensively, however its offense has let the workforce down week after week. The Cyclones have scored a mixed 20 factors of their final two video games, leading to losses to Kansas and Kansas State. Texas has coated the unfold in six of its final seven video games, together with 5 straight house video games.
Why Iowa State can cowl
Iowa State may be on a three-game skid, however all three losses got here by one possession in opposition to high quality opponents. The Cyclones have been strong on the street this season, choosing up a win at Iowa in Week 2 earlier than shedding to Kansas by only a area purpose two weeks in the past. The Jayhawks had been placing up large numbers offensively earlier than operating into Iowa State’s robust protection.
The Cyclones have allowed 14 factors or fewer in 5 of their six video games this season, so it will likely be tough for Texas to win by 17-plus factors. Iowa State operating again Jirehl Brock is averaging 5.1 yards per carry, and the Longhorns have allowed not less than 20 factors in 4 of their six video games. The Cyclones had been 6-point favorites in a blowout win over Texas final 12 months, making this line appear to be an overreaction.
How to make Iowa State vs. Texas picks
The model has simulated Texas vs. Iowa State 10,000 instances and the outcomes are in. The model is leaning Over, and it is also generated a point-spread choose that’s hitting in virtually 60% of simulations. You can solely see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Iowa State vs. Texas? And which facet of the unfold hits in virtually 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texas vs. Iowa State spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and discover out.
story by The Texas Tribune Source link