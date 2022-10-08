Texas vs. Oklahoma FREE LIVE STREAM (10/8/22): Watch NCAA college football, Week 6 online | Time, TV, channel

The Texas Longhorns, led by quarterback Hudson Card, meet the Oklahoma Sooners, led by quarterback Dillon Gabriel, in an NCAA Week 6 Big 12 matchup on Saturday, October 8, 2022 (10/8/2022) on the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.
Here’s what it’s essential know:
What: NCAA soccer, Week 6
Who: Texas (3-2) vs. Oklahoma (3-2)
When: Saturday, October 8, 2022
Where: Cotton Bowl, Dallas, Texas
Time: 12 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Channel finder: Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice,Cox,DIRECTV, Dish, Hulu, fuboTV, Sling.
Live stream: fuboTV (free trial), DirecTV Stream (free trial), Sling TV (free trial)
Line: Texas -7
Over/underneath: 65
Preview by The Associated Press:
Series: Texas leads 60-52-5.
WHAT’S AT STAKE
Oklahoma, the lengthy dominant energy within the Big 12, is determined to keep away from an 0-3 begin in league play in coach Brent Venables’ first season and the Sooners look in disarray after two straight losses. Texas can climb again within the thick of the convention title chase with a win that may snap a four-game skid towards its longtime rival.
KEY MATCHUP
Texas broad receiver Xavier Worthy vs. the Oklahoma secondary. Worthy ate up the Sooners final season with 261 yards and two touchdowns and is now simply hitting his stride in 2022, with two touchdowns per week in the past towards West Virginia. Oklahoma’s corners and safeties have been caught far out of place on a number of TCU touchdowns final week. Lose observe of Worthy and he’ll rating rather a lot once more.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Oklahoma: WR Marvin Mims. Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel may miss the sport with a concussion, and Davis Beville, General Booty or Nick Evers might all see motion. Whoever will get the decision has a primary goal in Mims. He has 22 catches for 438 yards and three touchdowns this season. He had 5 catches for 136 yards and two scores final season towards Texas.
Texas: Freshman QB Quinn Ewers. He’s anticipated to return after lacking three and a half video games with a clavicle damage. Ewers has a slingshot arm that makes the deep throws look easy. But he additionally hasn’t performed in a month, and he’s by no means performed within the circus of the Cotton Bowl through the State Fair.
FACTS & FIGURES
This is the primary time since 1998 that neither workforce is ranked on this matchup … The Sooners have gained three straight within the regular-season collection and 4 straight general towards the Longhorns. Oklahoma gained 55-48 final yr — rallying from a 28-7 deficit — and 53-45 in additional time the yr earlier than.
