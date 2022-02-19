Texas vs. Texas Tech prediction, odds: 2022 college basketball picks, Feb. 19 best bets from proven model

A Big 12 showdown takes place when the No. 20 Texas Longhorns (19-7) host the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders (20-6) on Saturday afternoon. Texas has won three of its last four games. In the last outing, the Longhorns beat Oklahoma 80-78. On the other side, Texas Tech is on a two-game winning streak. On Feb. 16, the Red Raiders upset No. 7 Baylor 83-73. This will be the second time Chris Beard, now at Texas, will face his former squad. Texas Tech took the first matchup in Lubbock 77-64 on Feb. 1.
- Texas vs. Texas Tech spread: Longhorns -3.5
- Texas vs. Texas Tech over-under: 126.5 points
- Texas vs. Texas Tech money line: Red Raiders +140, Longhorns -160
- TTU: Red Raiders are 4-0 ATS in their last four games as a road underdogs
- TEX: Over is 5-1 in Longhorns’ last six games following a straight-up win
Why Texas Tech can cover
Super-senior forward Bryson Williams averages 13.5 points and 4.5 rebounds and is shooting 53 percent from the field. Over his last 10 games, Williams has scored at least 15 points in seven of those outings. His best game during this stretch came against No. 6 Kansas. The California native dropped a season-high 33 points, five rebounds and shot a perfect 4-for-4 from three.
Senior forward Kevin Obanor is logging 10.3 points and 5.2 rebounds. The Texas native has scored 15-plus in seven games so far. Obanor played fairly well in the win over No. 7 Baylor. He finished with 23 points, 13 rebounds and knocked down four 3-pointers. This was also Obanor’s sixth game with at least three 3-pointers made.
Why Texas can cover
Senior forward Timmy Allen is averaging 11.9 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Allen has been one of the most consistent offensive players for the Longhorns. He has scored at least 15 points in nine games. The Arizona native produced a great performance in a win over No. 6 Kansas. Allen finished with 24 points and nine rebounds, while shooting 11-for-17 from the field.
Senior guard Marcus Carr logs 11.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Carr has scored in double figures in 10 of the last 14 games he’s played in. On Jan. 18 against Kansas State, Carr dropped a season-high 25 points. He shot 6-for-13 from the field and consistently got to the free-throw line. Carr finished the game 11-for-12 from the charity stripe.
