Texas Wins Governor’s Cup For Record-Shattering 11th Consecutive Year | Office of the Texas Governor

Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott these days introduced that Texas gained Site Selection Magazine’s Governor’s Cup for a record-shattering 11th consecutive yr and nineteenth win general—information unrivaled by way of every other state.

“I am proud to again accept the Governor’s Cup recognizing Texas as the nation’s leader in attracting job-creating business investments,” stated Governor Abbott. “Texas actually is America’s financial engine, and we stand aside as a type for the country. When opting for the place to relocate or increase their companies, increasingly more leading edge trade leaders to find themselves at house in our state. I congratulate the remarkable financial construction groups at the native, regional, and state stage who’ve labored so diligently to draw and retain those rising companies and the jobs they invent in numerous communities throughout this nice state. Today, as we rejoice 11 years of excellence with every other Governor’s Cup win, we glance to the long run. Working in combination, we proceed to construct the Texas of day after today.”

The Governor used to be joined for the announcement at a press convention on the entrance steps of the Governor’s Mansion by way of Site Selection Magazine Editor-in-Chief Mark Arend, Texarkana Mayor Bob Bruggeman, Plano Mayor John Muns, participants of the Texas Legislature, and different trade and financial construction leaders.

Awarded once a year by way of Site Selection since 1978, the Governor’s Cup acknowledges the country’s top-performing state for job-creating trade relocations and expansions. Site Selection publishes information for expansion-planning decision-makers, together with CEOs, company actual property executives, facility planners, human useful resource managers, and specialists to firms.