Texas winter weather: ERCOT predicts record demand Friday morning amid arctic front

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, said that the grid is prepped and ready for the arctic front that has arrived in the state, but expects energy usage to peak Friday at 8 a.m.

The demand across Texas is estimated at 72,000 megawatts, according to ABC13’s partners at The Texas Tribune. That’s more than the demand during last year’s deadly winter storm, which was at 69,000 megawatts right before it failed.

This time, ERCOT said the state is prepped to meet demand as high as 81,000 megawatts and has said that it doesn’t expect any rolling blackouts.

Still, state officials, not just ERCOT, are warning people to stay indoors if they can and off the roads.

TxDOT began treating roads on Wednesday in case of ice, saying that it had used about half a billion gallons of brine and has 4,000 members on standby.

Authorities are also reminding people not to use generators inside their homes or buildings as that can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning, which is deadly.

Keep generators at least 15 feet away from your house.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will provide an update on the severe winter weather impacts across the state at 10:30 a.m. ABC13 will stream the briefing live.