Texas woman arrested, charged for 2019 Monroe shooting

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 24, 2019, at 11:37 AM, a sufferer arrived on the Monroe Police Department to record an Aggravated Assault with a Firearm grievance. Authorities realized that an alleged shooting happened on May 23, 2019, in a car park on Winnsboro Road.





According to court docket paperwork, Preshas C. Anderson allegedly brandished a semi-automatic handgun and pointed it on the sufferer throughout a bodily altercation. Anderson additionally allegedly fired the handgun on the sufferer throughout the incident.

Authorities went on to watch a feminine firing a weapon towards some other feminine in video surveillance. Authorities additionally interviewed a witness and Anderson used to be known because the suspect of the shooting.

On May 31, 2019, Anderson’s acquaintance suggested officials that the sufferer initiated the bodily altercation after the sufferer allegedly exited her car and tried to attack Anderson with an object.

Anderson’s acquaintance discussed that she used to be now not struck by means of the article; then again, the article struck Anderson, which led to Anderson to allegedly hearth a handgun on the sufferer. On May 27, 2023, Anderson used to be arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.

As of May 28, 2023, she has been launched from the Ouachita Correctional Center.

