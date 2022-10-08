Texas woman dead after teens allegedly fired 100 rounds and ‘hit the wrong house’ in drive-by shooting, sheriff says

Two youngsters had been arrested after Texas deputies stated they allegedly fired 100 rounds and “hit the wrong house” in a drive-by taking pictures, killing an harmless woman and wounding one other particular person.

The taking pictures occurred round 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at a house in San Antonio. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar stated deputies had been patrolling the neighborhood after they heard a collection of gunshots and noticed a car “fleeing the area at a high speed.”

The car was ultimately stopped and two suspects, 14 and 15, had been arrested, Salazar stated at a news convention. They have been charged with first-degree homicide and aggravated assault with a lethal weapon, in accordance with NBC affiliate WOAI of San Antonio.

Salazar stated he believes the suspects “came to this location and did a drive-by shooting” and “hit the wrong house.”

A 25-year-old woman, recognized by the news station as Novita Brazil, was killed. The sheriff stated the woman was in her bed room performing some work when the suspects fired upwards of 100 rounds of assorted calibers into her residence. A second woman, who was an Airbnb visitor staying in one in every of the bedrooms, was injured.

Salazar stated they had been each “completely innocent.”

“We’ve got a pretty heartbreaking scene. Quite frankly, it shocks the conscience to know what happened out here,” he stated.

People in a close-by residence allegedly returned fireplace throughout the chaos. The sheriff stated they “may or may not have been the intended target of this.”

Authorities had been nonetheless attempting to get a search warrant for the suspect car, which they imagine was stolen. The sheriff stated it isn’t believed that weapons had been in the automotive and the suspects could have tossed the firearms as they tried to get away.

“I don’t think they’re showing any remorse whatsoever,” Salazar stated about the suspects. It’s not clear if they are going to be charged as adults or if they’ve obtained attorneys.