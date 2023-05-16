Texas woman pleads guilty to fentanyl trafficking

Federal officers have showed that a 20-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to a drug price similar to a fentanyl distribution scheme that led to no less than 12 juvenile overdoses, with 3 of them leading to fatalities, around the North Texas area.

Magaly Mejia Cano submitted a guilty plea on Tuesday in relation to one rely of distribution of a managed substance to an individual beneath 21 years previous and faces a most sentence of 40 years in federal jail along a $2 million wonderful.

According to a news unlock from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Cano used to be attached to a fentanyl trafficking scheme that resulted within the overdose of 12 juveniles in Carrollton and Flower Mound, with 3 of the overdoses ensuing within the lack of existence.

While Cano has pleaded guilty, six different persons are nonetheless going through fees in relation to this actual drug distribution scheme.

An affidavit from February 2023 states that Cano used to be arrested after youngsters had overdosed on fentanyl capsules related to a drug area shut to R.L. Turner High School in Carrollton. The overdoses took place between September 2022 and Cano’s arrest. Luis Navarrete used to be additionally arrested on drug distribution fees all the way through this era.

According to plea papers, Cano had admitted that Navarrete would robotically deal fentanyl-laced capsules, formed like prescription narcotics and inscribed with M/30, to minors. Representatives from the U.S. Attorney’s Office have indicated that Cano additionally admitted to the lifestyles of a juvenile broker community that will distribute those capsules to different minors.

As a part of her plea, Cano additionally stated that she had disbursed capsules to shoppers at Navarrete’s request, together with a 16-year-old. One sufferer of those fentanyl overdoses used to be 14-year-old Jose Alberto Perez, together with his mom telling native media that she found out his frame when she went to wake him up for varsity one morning.

On April 24, Perez’s mom joined different folks whose youngsters had died from fentanyl overdoses in a different roundtable dialogue at the risks of the drug, hosted through U.S. Sen. John Cornyn.