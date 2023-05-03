Texas woman pleads guilty to scamming insurers out of millions





A Dallas woman named Connie Jo Clampitt has pleaded guilty to a well being care fraud comparable to COVID-19. The 52-year-old woman used to be indicted in December and introduced her guilty plea to the Northern District of Texas. Court paperwork divulge that Clampitt and her co-conspirators accessed affected person information from clinics that have been shared with insurance coverage suppliers for COVID-19 trying out, however the trying out used to be by no means carried out and sufferers remained unaware. It used to be found out that fraudsters submitted round $30 million in claims and won over $7 million in reimbursements via fraudulent COVID-19 exams. Clampitt might face up to 5 years in jail and should agree to a forfeiture of $7.29 million via plea deal. Clampitt can even lose pieces seized all over the investigation together with $2.5 million bucks from more than a few financial institution accounts, two homes, six cars, and 6 luxurious watches.